Best of the Beltel: Men are far more likely to be criminals than women, why?

The vast majority of those in prison are men – why are men much more likely to be in prison than women?

About 96% of the people incarcerated in prison in Northern Ireland are men, official statistics reveal.

At the time of recording this podcast almost 1,650 men were incarcerated here. That is compared to around 80 women.

The difference is staggering but why is it so great?

Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Dr Michelle Butler, a senior lecturer in Queens in criminological psychology and imprisonment, and Prof David Canter - a psychologist whose extensive work has included forensic psychology.

Special thanks also goes to Dr Rebecca Bamford, a senior Lecturer in philosophy at Queens.