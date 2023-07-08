Best of the BelTel: Serial killers – how are monsters made?

Ted Bundy, Harold Shipman, Jeffrey Dahmer, Fred and Rose West are the sources of endless fascination– why?

Many serial killers are effectively celebrities, despite having committed crimes beyond most people’s comprehension.

Books, films, documentary series – the serial killer market is hugely profitable. We just can’t get enough of murder, horror and psychopaths.

Why are we so interested in them and how does such a person exist?

Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, at Birmingham City University.