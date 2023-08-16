Best of The BelTel: The murder of Sean Fox and the hitmen taking out the Marbella Crew

Sean Fox was gunned down while drinking in the Donegal Celtic Social Club in west Belfast in front of more than 100 people in October last year.

The 42-year-old was shot dead by two gunmen who took just 21 seconds to single him out of the crowd.

It followed a series of murders carried out in west Belfast linked to drug-dealing and the so-called ‘Marbella Crew’.

Security sources suspected one gunman was involved in all four murders, sometimes accompanied but also working alone.

Who was responsible for carrying out these killings and why?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph security correspondent Allison Morris.

This podcast was originally released on 10th October 2022.