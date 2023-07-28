Best of the BelTel: The story of Belfast Pride

Gay rights veteran explains how RUC sting operations led to suicides in the gay community

When the first Belfast Pride was held in 1991, a handful of people took part.

It was held against a less tolerant and understanding backdrop.

How did Pride begin in Belfast and how did it grow into the massive event it is now?

Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Terry McFarlane, who was a volunteer with the Northern Ireland Gay Rights Association and one of the few people on the first Belfast Pride March, and John O’Doherty who is director of the Rainbow Project and is involved in Pride today.

This podcast was first published in July 2022.