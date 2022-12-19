Best of the BelTel: The story of the Castlereagh break-in and how the IRA did it

Bobby Storey, the man believed to have planned the raid.

The 2002 Castlereagh break-in, planned by IRA chief Bobby Storey, was certainly audacious.

The IRA walked into RUC headquarters in east Belfast, found what they were looking for and walked out with it.

What did they find inside the police barracks, who planned the operation and why, and what did the IRA do with the information they found?

What does it tell us about how compromised republicans were by the security forces during the Troubles?

The break-in was a major embarrassment for police and put the developing peace process in Northern Ireland under severe pressure at the time.

Belfast Telegraph security correspondent, Allison Morris, tells host Ciarán Dunbar the story of the raid.

This podcast was originally recorded and published in June 2022.