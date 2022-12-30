Best of the BelTel: Who killed Lisa Dorrian?

Lisa Dorrian went missing in 2005

On February 28 2005, Lisa Dorrian (25) went missing from a caravan park in Co Down and has never been seen again.

Almost two decades on, the Bangor woman’s family and the PSNI are still searching for her body in the hope for answers and justice. They have only one suspect in mind, and her sister Joanne revealed that she has even spoken to him.

Police believe that a small number of people who were not directly involved in Lisa’s murder also know where her body is, and while they have ruled out any paramilitary involvement in her killing directly, it is thought that connections to the UVF are associated with her disappearance.

Joining journalist Niamh Campbell back in August were Lisa's sister, Joanne Dorrian, and the Sunday Life’s chief reporter, Ciaran Barnes.

This podcast was originally recorded and released in August 2022.