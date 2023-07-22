Best of the BelTel: Who really murdered the judge's daughter? (Part 2)

A judge’s daughter, Patricia Curran, was discovered just 40 yards from her home in Whiteabbey, Co Antrim at 2am on November 13 1952. She had been stabbed to death

Who killed the judge's daughter? is a special two-part series of the BelTel podcast

Patricia Curran’s mutilated body was discovered just 40 yards from her home in Whiteabbey, Co Antrim at 2am on November 13 1952.

She was a judge’s daughter, savagely stabbed to death, and the pressure was on to find her killer.

An innocent man, Iain Hay Gordon, was blackmailed into signing a confession and sent to a psychiatric hospital – only to be quietly released and packed off home to Scotland in 1960. His murder conviction was eventually quashed in 2000.

In this episode of the BelTel, journalist Stephen Gordon (no relation) tells us about meeting Patricia’s brother Desmond, who spent his life as a Catholic Priest in South Africa.

And we ask the biggest question of all: If Iain Hay Gordon didn’t kill Patricia, then who did?