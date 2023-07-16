Best of the BelTel: Why do dissident republicans continue with their campaign of violence?

Marisa McGlinchey explains why groups like the New IRA continue with their armed campaigns

A dissident republican parade at Easter in commemoration of the 1916 Rebellion (Photo by Kevin Scott).

The Provisional IRA formally ended its armed campaign in 2005 but that did not bring republican political violence to an end.

A plethora of groups including the New IRA, continue to recruit, target and carry out attacks.

What do they want? What do they hope to achieve, and why do they continue with their campaign?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Dr Marisa McGlinchey. Assistant Professor in Political Science at Coventry University, and author of ‘Unfinished Business; the politics of 'dissident' Irish republicanism’.