Brian Rowan: We need outsiders to sort out the legacy of the Troubles

Former BBC correspondent tells Ciarán Dunbar that only an international body can help Northern Ireland deal with legacy issues.

Brian Rowan is an award-winning former BBC correspondent and has written several books on the peace process.

The Troubles brought about the deaths of over 3,500 people, many of us remember the period but we all remember it differently.

The word ‘legacy’ in Northern Ireland has come to mean how we deal or don’t deal with the history of the Trouble, with justice and with truth.

Brian Rowan is a well-known journalist and author. He passionately advocates that we must deal with the past as far if possible if we are to escape from it.

He spoke to Ciarán Dunbar.

