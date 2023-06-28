China and the USA: What’s driving tensions between the nuclear superpowers?

Taiwan has become the flashpoint between China and the US, but the split goes much deeper.

A CH-47 hoists a Taiwan flag during a rehearsal ahead of Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, last year (Getty Images)

The USA and China are the world’s most powerful countries, both militarily and economically.

Recent tensions between the two over the future of Taiwan, amongst a host of other issues, are a concern for us all.

China won’t rule out taking the island, which it considers to be a breakaway part of China, by force.

However, the USA says it will help the Taiwanese defend the island, despite agreeing that it is part of China.

Economics, the sharing of technology and Chinese claims in the south China sea are also massive issues between the two superpowers.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by international affairs expert, Angus Lambkin, who has lived in China, to get his analysis on the situation and whether he thinks it will result in conflict.