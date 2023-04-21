Colm Murphy: Who was the veteran republican found liable for the Omagh bombing?

1998, the scene of devastation in Omagh Town centre following a bombing in which 29 people died.

Colm Murphy was convicted and later acquitted in connection with the 1998 Real IRA Omagh bombing (Getty Images)

South Armagh republican Colm Murphy has died at the age of 70 of a degenerative lung disease.

He had been convicted but later acquitted of involvement in the Omagh bombing.

He was later found liable in a civil court for the 1998 attack which killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the bombing, has spoken of his “sadness and disappointment” that Colm Murphy died without facing justice.

Murphy was at various points a member of the Provisional IRA, the INLA and the Real IRA. In his later years, he was linked to the Óglaigh na hÉireann dissident group.

The Belfast Telegraph’s Security Correspondent Allison Morris profiles him.