Columba McVeigh: The story of the teenager ‘disappeared’ by the IRA

Searches continue for the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was shot by the IRA and secretly buried

A search operation has resumed for the remains of Columba McVeigh at a remote bog in Co Monaghan.The teenager from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was 19 when he was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975.

A search for the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was murdered and secretly buried by the Provisional IRA, resumed earlier this month (Family handout/PA) — © Family handout

Oliver McVeigh, brother of Columba McVeigh, visiting the search site at Bragan Bog, near Emyvale in Co Monaghan (PA)

The Tyrone teen left his flat on Halloween night to buy some cigarettes and was never seen by his family and friends again.

He had been kidnapped by the IRA, before being murdered and secretly buried.

A fresh search is underway for his body at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan.

Despite being disappointed many times the McVeigh family remain hopeful they will bring Columba home and give him a Christian burial. They believe the IRA could tell them more about what they did with his body.

Why did the IRA murder Columba, why did they hide his body and what role did MI5 play in his story?

Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Columba’s brother, Oliver McVeigh.