Could the Irish Defence Forces handle a united Ireland? (Part 3)

Sam McBride argues that the strength of the Irish Army is a crude barometer of how seriously the Republic takes the possibility of unity

Members of the Irish Defence Forces during the Arbour Hill 1916 Leaders Commemoration ceremony in Dublin in 2018 (Getty Images)

Ireland’s Defence Forces are small, underequipped and getting weaker as more and more servicemen and women abandon the ranks due to poor pay and conditions.

The world has become a dangerous place, and some believe that Ireland should have the capacity to defend itself – others think that is impossible and a waste of money.

Currently, the Republic would depend on the UK’s RAF in the case of emergency – despite a history of armed resistance to British rule.

But what about a united Ireland – if loyalism chose to resist, would Ireland’s armed forces be able to deal with that?

Professor Brendan O’Leary, who has examined unification in depth, has described that as an “entirely legitimate fear”.

The Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride tells Ciarán Dunbar that Ireland’s lack of military capacity shows that it’s not yet serious about unity.

Ireland's Defence Forces and a united Ireland: Could they handle it?

This is episode three of a three-part series.