Council election: Can the ‘others’ become the largest block in Belfast?

The Alliance Party and the others who do not designate as unionist or nationalists have become a strong force on Northern Ireland’s largest council

Sixty councillors sit on Belfast City Council

Nationalists have made up the largest block on Belfast City Council in recent years but there have been momentous changes.

The so-called ‘others’ - parties who do not describe themselves as unionist or nationalist – have become a major force and indeed kingmakers on the council.

A total of 121 candidates are contesting 60 seats in the city’s ten district electoral areas.

The council spends more than £170.6m per year, so what happens on the council and how councillors chose to spend that money really matters.

City reporter Andrew Madden joins Ciarán Dunbar.

