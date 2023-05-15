Council election: Can the ‘others’ become the largest block in Belfast?

The Alliance Party and the others who do not designate as unionist or nationalists have become a strong force on Northern Ireland’s largest council

Nationalists have made up the largest block on Belfast City Council in recent years but there have been momentous changes.

The so-called ‘others’ - parties who do not describe themselves as unionist or nationalist – have become a major force and indeed kingmakers on the council.

A total of 121 candidates are contesting 60 seats in the city’s ten district electoral areas.

The council spends more than £170.6m per year, so what happens on the council and how councillors chose to spend that money really matters.

City reporter Andrew Madden joins Ciarán Dunbar.