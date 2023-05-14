Council election: Sinn Fein and SDLP neck and neck in Derry and Strabane

A total of 70 candidates are fighting for 40 seats on Derry and Strabane Council

Nationalists are in the majority on Derry and Strabane Council and recent elections have seen the SDLP and Sinn Féin neck and neck as they battle it out for dominance.

There is also a strong unionist electorate in the area, and parties such as Alliance and People before Profit have been gaining strength in the district.

In total, 70 candidates will be fighting for the 40 seats in the forthcoming local election.

Sunday World journalist Ciaran O’Neill was editor of the Derry News for 10 years and has covered councils in the North West for more than 25 years.

He speaks to Ciarán Dunbar from Derry with his take on the issues, battles and personalities of this campaign.