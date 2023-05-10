Council election: Who will be the largest party of local government in Northern Ireland?

Whilst people vote on local issues in Northern Ireland council elections, identity politics always plays a role

Polls suggest Sinn Féin is leading the pack ahead of the local elections (Getty)

Northern Ireland goes to the polls on May 18 to elect new councillors.

There are 462 seats up for grabs on 11 councils.

Nationalism, Unionism and the ‘Others’ will fight it out for those seats.

How are things shaping up for the parties, what tactics will they employ, and what are the issues they have chosen to fight the election on?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Peter Donaghy, a data analyst with a keen interest in politics, and by Lee Reynolds, formerly Director of Policy for the DUP.