David Jeffrey on Irish League football and if it has a bright future or is still stuck in the past

David Jeffrey is the Belfast Telegraph's new Saturday columnist.

Belfast Telegraph columnist and legendary Linfield manager David Jeffrey dropped into the Bel Tel studio to share his passion for Irish League football.

Alongside host Keith Bailie and Chief Sportswriter Steven Beacom, Jeffery takes a deep dive on the NIFL Premiership.

Nothing is off the table, as the team discuss the new generation of wealthy owners, European performances, summer football, crowd trouble, growing attendances, media coverage and their hopes for the new season.