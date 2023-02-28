DCI John Caldwell: The New IRA threat after Omagh shooting

Allison Morris give her analysis as New IRA gunmen return to the streets

A grab from CCTV showing the gunmen flee after shooting John Caldwell

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot four times by New IRA gunmen

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh.

A typed statement plastered on a wall in Derry and signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the dissident republican group in the past, said it was behind it.

It included a warning that the group will continue to target what it calls ‘Crown Forces’.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital after being shot a number of times in front of his young son last Wednesday.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71, are being questioned in police custody over the attack.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent, Allison Morris, with the latest.