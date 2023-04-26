Dublin’s Gangland Trial of the Century: The story of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, the Regency Hotel shooting and Jonathan Dowdall

David Byrne was gunned down by men dressed as armed police, sparking the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, now serving time for his part in the Regency attack.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch walks free after being acquitted in the Regency Hotel murder trial last week (Mark Condren)

The brazen Regency attack in February 2016 marked the beginning of a gangland war on a scale never before seen on the streets of Dublin, with a death toll that would eventually reach 18.

Ireland was shocked as pictures showed a group of men storming the hotel dressed as Gardaí armed with AK47s, unleashing a paramilitary-style assault at a boxing weigh-in organised by crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

The intention was to take out Kinahan and his top lieutenants, but the targets managed to escape, with the exception of David Byrne – who was shot dead by two of the fake policemen.

The ‘Gangland Trial of the Century’ is a three-part special series exploring the people and events that led to gangster Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch facing a murder charge.

Hutch was eventually cleared but what do we know of the illusive man who goes by the name of ‘The Monk’?

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the author of the book ‘The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland's Most Enigmatic Gang Boss', Irish Independent special correspondent Paul Williams.

While much has been written about what happened that fateful day, there's one journalist who is uniquely qualified to speak about it - because he was there. Irish Independent News Correspondent Robin Schiller shares his first-hand account of the attack and its aftermath.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall is still serving his sentence for facilitating the Regency shootings. In the final episode of the series, we look at the rise and fall of the state's star witness, and ask if Ireland’s most popular party, Sinn Féin, can shake off his association?