Eamonn Holmes takes no prisoners in row with Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything”.

The now former ‘This Morning’ star has found himself the centre of a media feeding frenzy after he admitted to a relationship with a runner on the show – a young man who was just 15 when he met Schofield.

Schofield says the extra martial affair was unwise – but not illegal. His former boyfriend has remained silent.

Many, including co-host Holly Willoughby, have now reportedly cut ties with him, effectively ending his career.

And one person in particular – Belfast born bruiser Eamonn Holmes is giving no quarter to his former colleague and professional rival, making accusation after accusation against the self-confessed liar.

Belfast Telegraph Features Editor, Aine Toner joins Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the story which has rocked Philip Schofield’s career, This Morning and ITV itself.

Eamonn Holmes v Phillip Schofield

