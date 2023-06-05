Eamonn Holmes takes no prisoners in row with Phillip Schofield
Schofield is in the spotlight after admitting an affair against a young member of his production staff.
Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything”.
The now former ‘This Morning’ star has found himself the centre of a media feeding frenzy after he admitted to a relationship with a runner on the show – a young man who was just 15 when he met Schofield.
Schofield says the extra martial affair was unwise – but not illegal. His former boyfriend has remained silent.
Many, including co-host Holly Willoughby, have now reportedly cut ties with him, effectively ending his career.
And one person in particular – Belfast born bruiser Eamonn Holmes is giving no quarter to his former colleague and professional rival, making accusation after accusation against the self-confessed liar.
Belfast Telegraph Features Editor, Aine Toner joins Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the story which has rocked Philip Schofield’s career, This Morning and ITV itself.