Eamonn Holmes takes no prisoners in row with Phillip Schofield

Schofield is in the spotlight after admitting an affair against a young member of his production staff.

Eamonn Holmes being interviewed by GB News about Philip Schofield, he pulled no punches.

The now former ‘This Morning’ star has found himself the centre of a media feeding frenzy after he admitted to a relationship with a runner on the show – a young man who was just 15 when he met Schofield.

Schofield says the extra martial affair was unwise – but not illegal. His former boyfriend has remained silent.

Many, including co-host Holly Willoughby, have now reportedly cut ties with him, effectively ending his career.

And one person in particular – Belfast born bruiser Eamonn Holmes is giving no quarter to his former colleague and professional rival, making accusation after accusation against the self-confessed liar.

Belfast Telegraph Features Editor, Aine Toner joins Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the story which has rocked Philip Schofield’s career, This Morning and ITV itself.