The East Belfast UVF says 20 “once prominent members” of the organisation have been expelled over drug dealing.

In an official statement to Sunday Life, the loyalist gang denied involvement in the drugs trade.

But a judge has said that the PSNI believes that the UVF is behind all drug dealing in the east of the city.

The organisation denies that.

