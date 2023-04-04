Enoch Burke’s trial concludes: ‘The judge laughed, mocked and ridiculed me’

Enoch Burke and his family are evangelical Christians who have been embroiled in legal battles in the Irish courts

Enoch Burke and his sister Ammi Burke at the High Court in Dublin (PA)

Enoch Burke has alleged a judge laughed, mocked and ridiculed him after he sought to raise concerns over the disclosure of documents to him by his former employer, Wilson’s Hospital School.

In response, the judge said he emphatically rejected Mr Burke’s complaints.

The court has to decide whether the school correctly invoked a disciplinary process against Mr Burke and if it was correct to suspend him following incidents in which he publicly voiced opposition to a request that teachers address a transgender student by a new name and by “they/them” pronouns.

It must also decide if the school should be awarded damages for trespass by Mr Burke, who continued to show up for work despite being suspended, even when court orders restrained him from doing so.

The teacher, who is an evangelical Christian, objected to the request on religious grounds and, in a counterclaim, alleged his suspension and subsequent dismissal was unlawful.

