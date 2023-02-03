Eoin McGonigal: Paddy Mayne’s best friend and SAS original

The McGonigals brothers fought with the SAS and SBS in World War Two

Eoin McGonigal was born in Dublin in 1920, in pre-Partition Ireland, a Catholic by religion.

He was brought up in Belfast, his father’s birthplace.

At the outbreak of war in 1939, he abandoned his law studies in Trinity College Dublin and headed to Ballymena to join the Royal Irish Rifles.

A commissioned officer, he became a commando and later a founder member of the SAS.

Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne’s best mate – he has been brought back into the public’s attention by the BBC’s SAS: Rogue Hero series.

His brother Ambrose also joined up and served with distinction in WW2 – he later became one of the best-known judges during the Troubles

Who was Eoin McGonigal and his brother Ambrose and what motivated them?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden.