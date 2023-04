Double agent Scappaticci / Stakeknife had died.

From 1980 onwards, Scappaticci was headed up the IRA's ‘internal security unit’, tasked with investigating informers. He was later unmasked as one of the most high profile double agents in the IRA.

Freddie Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, has died.

He was double agent at the heart of the IRA, the man in charge of executing informers was working for the British.

Who was he, why did he turn and who was he really working for?

Allison Morris talks to Ciarán Dunbar.

This podcast was originally published in July 2022.