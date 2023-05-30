Freddie Scappaticci: Who was the British spy in the IRA who admitted shooting suspected informer?

British spy Stakeknife and head of IRA’s ‘nutting squad’ – Best of the BelTel.

The best of the BelTel

Freddie Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, admitted in 1990 that he shot a suspected informer dead.

The latest twist in the story has been revealed in a BBC Spotlight program.

The program has discovered the detail in a court document but it has long been suspected that Scappaticci, who died in April, had personally murdered people.

Scappaticci was a double agent at the heart of the IRA, the man in charge of executing informers was working for the British.

Who was he, why did he turn and who was he really working for?

Allison Morris talks to Ciarán Dunbar.

This podcast was originally published in July 2022.