Gerard Mackin: Brutal Belfast-born Kinahan enforcer feared by the criminal underworld

The former CIRA and INLA man took part in an attack in which a man was nailed to a floor

Gerard Mackin is the six-foot-tall gangland enforcer who is feared from the Falls to Limerick.

That is not surprising when you consider he was convicted of nailing another person to a floor – with a nail gun.

He has been in the Continuity IRA and the INLA.

He was given a one-million-euro contract by the Kinahan crime clan to take out their arch-rival Gerry Hutch.

Born in west Belfast, Gerard Mackin’s crime CV has earned him the reputation as one of the most violent criminals in Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris tells his story.