GFA: ‘25 years later, we are no nearer to agreeing what happened’

Constructive ambiguity and a failure to agree what problem the Belfast Agreement solved, is that its original sin?

A copy of the Good Friday agreement pictured in the Linen Hall Library in Belfast City Centre (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

We are commemorating 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement.

The accord, whatever your name for it, left many questions unanswered, many problems unsolved and many points of disagreement.

Can those problems be solved without a common understanding of what happened before and of the conflict which the agreement set out to solve?

Dr Brian Lambkin, author of Calming Conflict: Northern Ireland, Metaphor, and Migration, joins Ciarán Dunbar.

GFA: 25 years on, we are no nearer to agreeing what happened