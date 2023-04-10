GFA: ‘25 years later, we are no nearer to agreeing what happened’

Constructive ambiguity and a failure to agree what problem the Belfast Agreement solved, is that its original sin?

On the morning of Good Friday the security gates on the peace line at Lanark Way open for the day. A new mural on the gates is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

We are commemorating 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement.

The accord, whatever your name for it, left many questions unanswered, many problems unsolved and many points of disagreement.

Can those problems be solved without a common understanding of what happened before and of the conflict which the agreement set out to solve?

Dr Brian Lambkin, author of Calming Conflict: Northern Ireland, Metaphor, and Migration, joins Ciarán Dunbar.