Good Friday Agreement: Alex Kane’s historic interview with David Trimble

It has been 25 years since the first Assembly election following the Belfast Agreement.

David Trimble, later Lord Trimble, was one of the key architects of the Belfast agreement, leading the largest unionist party at the time, the UUP.

His role led to him winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trimble unexpectedly won the UUP party leadership in 1995 – having been elected after the Drumcree dispute.

David Trimble died in July in 2022.

In this bonus episode of the BelTel – we broadcast a remarkable in-depth interview from 2015 in which David Trimble gives his take on what happened during the peace process to Alex Kane.