Good Friday Agreement: Ex-spin-doctor lays bare hidden Stormont

Sam McBride sits down with former BBC Political Editor Stephen Grimason, who later went from poacher to game keeper and headed up Stormont’s press operation

Stephen Grimason was the journalist who waved a leaked copy of the Good Friday Agreement on our television screens with the iconic quote: “I have it in my hand”.

It was a triumph for the then-BBC political editor, who three years later left journalism to work for the Northern Ireland Executive as its director of communications.

But all did not go well. Apart from the brief Paisley-McGuinness era, Stormont politics has always been dysfunctional – a challenge for the man whose job it was to convince the public that it was working.

The ex-spin doctor sits down with Sam McBride to reveal how politicians in Northern Ireland’s ‘crap’ executive really functioned.