How Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair lost the Shankill (part 2) – Best of the BelTel

Johnny Adair walks free from Maze prison in Northern Ireland in September 1999.

Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair was on the top of his game. He was feared by nationalists and ruled the Shankill. Then he lost it all and was forced to flee by his former comrades.

This podcast was originally published in October 2022.