How MI5 spy Dennis McFadden manipulated a human rights group fronted by Gerry Conlon

Former Glasgow cop McFadden infiltrated Saoradh and the New IRA.

Dennis McFadden was an MI5 agent, who is credited with crippling the New IRA

More revelations have emerged regarding how MI5 agent Dennis McFadden managed to decimate dissident republicanism.

A human rights group founded by McFadden was an intelligence services ruse to infiltrate and sabotage republican justice campaigns.

A Sunday Life investigation has discovered how former IRA prisoners, solicitors and the Guildford Four’s Gerry Conlon were encouraged by the spy to become directors or guarantors for Justice Watch Ireland.

It is also understood McFadden encouraged republicans to visit cancer-stricken New IRA founder Tony ‘TC’ Catney on his deathbed for “final conversations”.

Fears are growing among those who attended that the double agent secretly bugged these meetings.

Ciaran Barnes, Chief Reporter with the Sunday Life, talks to Ciarán Dunbar.