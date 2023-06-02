Irish Defence Forces: ‘Not neutral, just defenceless’ (Part 1)

Independent TD Cathal Berry on NATO, neutrality and if Ireland’s military can deal with current threats and even a potential united Ireland

Low wages have seen more service men leave Ireland's defence forces than can be replaced.

In percentage terms the Republic of Ireland spends less on defence than any other country in the EU, even Malta and Luxembourg.

Ireland has no military radar, no fighter planes and for a maritime nation – very few ships.

And Ireland’s Defence Forces are shrinking fast – twice as many people leave than are recruited every year.

Defence was never a priority but with the Russian invasion of Ukraine some are asking whether neutrality really means being defenceless, and some are questioning how realistic it is.

And what about a potential United Ireland – would Ireland need an enhanced military capacity to deal with that?

In episode one of a three-part series, Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Independent TD Cathal Berry, who is a strong advocate for Ireland having a defence capability.

In the next episode, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy will set out the case for neutrality.

