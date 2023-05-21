Is new host Patrick Kielty the Late Late Show solution?

The Late Late Show has long been an institution in Irish broadcasting.

Patrick Kielty is to take over as host of The Late Late Show from next season.

It’s been two months since host Ryan Tubridy announced he was leaving RTÉ’s Late Late Show behind after 14 years.

Now, comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty has been unveiled as the new host of the chat show.

Read more Cat Deeley toasts Patrick Kielty after he lands Late Late job

The county Down native has experience working as a talk show host and hasn't shied away from discussing the more difficult parts of his life, like the death of his father during the Troubles.

Presenter Fionnan Sheahan is joined by entertainment correspondent for the Irish Independent, Melanie Finn and Business Editor of the Sunday Independent, Samantha McCaughren.