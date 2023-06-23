Jamie Bryson sets up secret talks between UDA, UVF and top Tory Simon Hoare

Suzanne Breen reveals how meetings between the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairperson and loyalists came about.

Jamie Bryson (inset) has not always had a high opinion of Simon Hoare, but a coffee together seems to have brought about a thaw.

A chance meeting between loyalist activist Jamie Bryson and Tory Simon Hoare led to the MP meeting loyalist leaders in Belfast.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairperson Hoare denies the meetings were secret negotiations, but they came as the government is trying to get Loyalists to buy into the Windsor trade protocol to help get Stormont back up and running.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by our political editor Suzanne Breen – who broke this exclusive story.