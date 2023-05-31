John Caldwell attempted murder: The ‘cross-community gang’ at centre of investigation
Allison Morris reports as men are charged with attempting to murder senior cop
Seven men have been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted murder of a senior PSNI officer in Omagh.
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is still recovering after being shot multiple times.
A court has heard that the gang alleged to have tried to kill him involved both dissident republicans and non-paramilitary linked criminals.
DCI Caldwell had investigated both.
Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph security correspondent Allison Morris to discuss the latest on the high profile case.