John DeLorean: The rise and fall of the man who brought the future back to Belfast

The DeLorean looked great, but the reality of the car was a little more complicated.

Christopher Lloyd (Dr Emmett Brown) and Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) with a DeLorean car in the 1985 film Back to the Future

John DeLorean was a brilliant but flawed man, his rise was matched only by his fall.

He had remarkable success in the US automotive industry, but it wasn’t enough, he dreamed of striking out by himself and building a futuristic sports car.

We can safely say that building it in Dunmurry on the outskirts of war–torn Belfast was not part of his initial vision – but that’s what happened, for a short time at least.

At the time, that car itself looked great was not a tremendous success. But when Hollywood brought it to the big screen in the film Back to the Future, the car, despite its obvious flaws, gained iconic status.

John DeLorean did not share in that success, however, and his fall from grace was a spectacular one.

Ciarán Dunbar finds out more about the rise and fall of John DeLorean from Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden.