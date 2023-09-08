Laughing at ourselves: Tim McGarry on comedy, the Troubles, religion and more

The ‘Give My Head Peace’ and ‘Blame Game’ comedian talks to Ciarán Dunbar

Tim McGarry is passionate about humanism and the cause of integrated education in Northern Ireland

Tim McGarry is one of the most recognizable faces on our TVs.

Ever since the comedy film ‘Two Ceasefires and a Wedding’, his now-iconic on-screen character 'Da', along with the likes of Uncle Andy and Billy the Peeler, has been making fun of life and politics here.

He’s now starring, along with historian David Hume. in a new BBC series ‘The Long And The Short Of It’. They’ll be looking at Irish history from two very different perspectives.

But it’s not all about comedy for Tim, he’s passionate about humanism and the cause of integrated education in Northern Ireland.

He spoke to Ciarán Dunbar.