Lives taken: ‘I’m still seeking the truth, 51 years on’ (Part 4)

Ballycastle man Robert Laverty was murdered by the IRA in Belfast in 1972

Robert Laverty was just 18 when he was shot by the IRA on the Antrim Road in Belfast in 1972.

Shane Laverty tells the story of his late brother Robert

Shane Laverty’s brother, Robert, was killed by the IRA in 1972. Robert was an RUC officer and was just 18-years-old.

Shane tells Robert’s story because he does not want his brother to be forgotten.

This interview is part of a four-part series featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the Troubles.

The series was produced and presented by Kirsten Elder.

The sound design is by Graham Davidson.