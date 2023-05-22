Lives taken: 'My father is gone, he is never going to hug me again' (Part 1)

Part-time UDR man David Graham was killed at work, out of uniform and unarmed

UDR members in 1971: Over 190 UDR soldiers were killed on active service. Another 62 were killed after leaving.

He was a part-time UDR man, but he was killed at his place of work, out of uniform and unarmed. David Graham was just 38-years-old.

This interview is part of a four-part series featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the Troubles.

The series was produced and presented by Kirsten Elder.

The sound design is by Graham Davidson.