Lives taken: 'My father is gone, he is never going to hug me again' (Part 1)
Part-time UDR man David Graham was killed at work, out of uniform and unarmed
Serena Hamilton was just seven-and-a-half when the IRA murdered her father in 1977.
He was a part-time UDR man, but he was killed at his place of work, out of uniform and unarmed. David Graham was just 38-years-old.
This interview is part of a four-part series featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the Troubles.
The series was produced and presented by Kirsten Elder.
The sound design is by Graham Davidson.