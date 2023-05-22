Lives taken: 'My father is gone, he is never going to hug me again' (Part 1)

Part-time UDR man David Graham was killed at work, out of uniform and unarmed

Serena Hamilton’s father, David Graham, was part-time UDR, and he was killed in 1977, aged 38.

UDR members in 1971: Over 190 UDR soldiers were killed on active service. Another 62 were killed after leaving.

thumbnail: Serena Hamilton’s father, David Graham, was part-time UDR, and he was killed in 1977, aged 38.
thumbnail: UDR members in 1971: Over 190 UDR soldiers were killed on active service. Another 62 were killed after leaving.

Serena Hamilton was just seven-and-a-half when the IRA murdered her father in 1977.

He was a part-time UDR man, but he was killed at his place of work, out of uniform and unarmed. David Graham was just 38-years-old.

This interview is part of a four-part series featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the Troubles.

The series was produced and presented by Kirsten Elder.

The sound design is by Graham Davidson.

Lives lost to the IRA (Part 1)

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Read more