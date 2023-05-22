Lives taken: ‘My father was murdered in front of me when I was 10’ (Part 2)

Ronnie Finlay was gunned down despite having left the UDR

Ronnie Finlay, a former UDR soldier, was shot by the IRA in 1991

Bryan Finlay’s father, Ronnie, was shot dead in front of him, his brother and his mother.

Bryan was just 10. He thought his father would be safe as he had left the UDR, but Ronnie was gunned down on a farm in 1991.

This interview is part of a four-part series featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the Troubles.

The series was produced and presented by Kirsten Elder.

The sound design is by Graham Davidson.