David Hallawell reflects on how his family had to cope with his the death of his father

John Hallawell was shot dead by the IRA in Londonderry in 1983.

David Hallawell was just 13 when his father, John, was shot dead by the IRA in 1983.

John was an RUC officer and was 35.

This interview is part of a four-part series featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the Troubles.

The series was produced and presented by Kirsten Elder.

The sound design is by Graham Davidson.