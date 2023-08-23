Lucy Letby: Allison Morris breaks down the serial killer’s case and its fallout
The neonatal nurse has been sentenced to prison for the rest of her life for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more
Ciaran Dunbar, Allison Morris
Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted of murdering seven helpless babies.
She has never admitted it, never explained why she committed such horrific crimes and never apologised.
The Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris breaks explains the case and its implications.
