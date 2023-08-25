Lucy Letby: We know what she did, but why did she do it?

Psychologist Craig Jackson looks at the mindset of the serial killer nurse.

Lucy Letby is one of a select group of serial killer health professionals.

Harold Shipman, Beverley Allitt, Colin Norris and Victorino Chua are among those who murdered their patients.

We know Letby murdered babies and tried to kill many more vulnerable new-borns.

But we don’t know why.

How did this young, intelligent, woman, with loving parents, become a murderer of the innocent?

Craig Jackson is a Professor of Occupational Health Psychology at Birmingham City University – he joined Ciarán Dunbar to offer his insights.