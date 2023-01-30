Meet the Burkes - The evangelical family from Castlebar at the centre of much controversy

The case of Enoch Burke has been making headlines for months now.

Throughout he has been backed up by his family, many of whom are not strangers to the courts.

The family are evangelical Christians from Co Mayo known for their strident beliefs.

They have also become known for launching various long-running protests and campaigns against issues like marriage equality and the abortion referendum, as well as high-profile legal cases.

Kevin Doyle talks to Shane Phelan.