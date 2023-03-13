Michael Carroll, lottery win disasters and how to avoid them

Should you try and keep a lottery win a secret?

We all dream of winning the lottery, even those who never get round to doing it.

But time and time again, we hear stories about how winning the millions sent some people’s lives into a tailspin.

The self-proclaimed ‘King of Chavs’ Michael Carroll is a famous example.

Some have described winning the lottery as a living hell that they would not wish on their worst enemies.

But can that fate be avoided?

And should you tell people, or could you try and keep your win a secret?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s Features Editor Áine Toner, and Kathy Garrett, a winner’s advisor for Camelot, the company who runs the National Lottery.