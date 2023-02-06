‘Mo’ Courtney, the UDA, and trouble brewing on the Shankill

Mo Courtney has been involved with the UDA for over 40 years.

Mo Courtney has a string of conviction for paramilitary crime.

There are fears of further violence on Belfast’s Shankill Road after thugs thrashed a well-known bar.

Around 20 men attacked Bar Berlin at the end of last month. The baseball bat wielding gang smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the pub.

Sources on the Shankill say the attack was ordered by top UDA loyalist, Mo Courtney, in a dispute between criminals over territory.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph security correspondent, Allison Morris, to find out more.