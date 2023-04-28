Mobuoy: The illegal super dump polluting Derry’s water supply

Sam McBride explains the background to the Mobuoy dump scandal and why little is being done about it.

Some of the thousands of pages of documents discovered by the Belfast Telegraph in an office at Mobuoy illegal dump — © Sam McBride

The office at Mobuoy illegal dump in which thousands of pages of documents were discovered by the Belfast Telegraph — © Sam McBride

Graffiti at the site of Mobuoy illegal dump, where an estimated million tons of illegal waste is buried. — © Sam McBride

No one knows for sure exactly what is concealed beneath the ground at the Mobuoy Road illegal dump outside Derry. (Picture: Martin McKeown)

An estimated million tons of illegal waste lies buried just a few hundred metres from the edge of Derry City and just five metres from the river which supplies its water.

Mobuoy is one of the biggest environmental crime scenes in the UK.

Thousands of pages of documents, including some about the PSNI, lie rotting at the site – despite the authorities knowing about it for years.

Two companies were involved in the illegal operation: one dug holes without planning permission, and another filled them with waste.

Sam McBride tells Ciarán Dunbar the full story and how the authorities refuse to act.