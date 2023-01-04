'My Name is Joseph': How institutional failures led to the death of young man in NI prison

Allison Morris interviews Sean Murray about how institutional failures contributed to the death of Joseph Rainey in Hydebank prison

Joseph Rainey died in 2013, 10 days after attempting to take his own life in Hydebank Wood Young Offenders Centre near Belfast.

An inquest jury found that Prison Service and health trust errors or omissions contributed to the 20-year-old Belfast man’s death.

Allison Morris interviews film maker Sean Murray about his short film, “My Name is Joseph”, the story of Joseph Raney’s life and death.