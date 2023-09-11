New book sets out to reveal the inner workings of Sinn Féin

Journalist Aoife Moore has written a new book, ‘The Long Game: Inside Sinn Féin’

Aoife Moore’s new book on Sinn Féin is on the shelves and in the headlines.

The Derry-born journalist’s approach to Sinn Féin has drawn the ire of some in the media – accusing her of not being hard enough on what is now Ireland’s largest party.

She tells Ciarán Dunbar how and why she wrote ‘The Long Game: Inside Sinn Féin’, what her conclusions are, whether Sinn Féin will be able to keep their list of promises in power and the claim that Gerry Adams almost fell following the revelations his brother Liam had raped his own daughter.